Bhopal: Experts Blame Officials For Declining Quality Of Elementary Education

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Experts have attributed the decline in Bhopal’s elementary education ranking for 2023-24 to the neglect by the officials concerned despite the availability of top-quality facilities, teachers and infrastructure in both government and private schools.

The district has dropped 10 places from 33rd to 43rd rank in elementary education. This concerning development places Bhopal among the bottom 10 districts in the state regarding the quality of education provided to primary school children.

When Free Press spoke to educationists to gauge the reason behind the decline in the ranking, they blamed the education officials.

BN Trishal, education advisor, pointed out that the root cause of the decline in quality education in the district is the lack of attention from district education officers. Teachers’ irregular attendance and infrequent school visits exacerbate the issue, affecting attendance of students and class participation, ultimately leading to a decline in educational outcomes.

“It requires a concerted effort from the officials, educators and stakeholders to ensure quality education for all students,” Trishal added.

Underscoring the lack of attention given to government schools in big cities and the absence of pressure on the officials to deliver good results, Anil Sadgopal of the Central Advisory Board of Education said, “The officials only visit schools during inspections and focus solely on grading, without substantial efforts to improve academic achievements on the ground.”

Meanwhile, highlighting the lack of emphasis on education by the local officials, S Dhanaraju, director at Rajya Shiksha Kendra, said the focus tends to shift towards other events and issues in major cities, leaving education on the backseat.

He also noted the presence of both financial and cultural barriers in Bhopal, hindering access to quality education for students. Additionally, poor attendance by both teachers and students has been identified as a major problem contributing to the decline in educational achievements, he added.