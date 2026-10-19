Devendra Fadnavis' Daughter Divija Stuns In Lehenga For Navratri; Mom Amruta Calls Her 'Princess' |

Divija Fadnavis, daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, recently embraced festive glamour in a stunning lehenga look for Navratri. Sharing pictures of her traditional ensemble, Divija caught attention with her elegant style, while her mother, Amruta Fadnavis, showered her with love and affection by calling her a “princess.”

Decoding Divija Fadnavis's Navratri Look

For the festive occasion, Divija opted for a custom ivory lehenga ensemble from Pune-based label Sheetal Creations. The outfit stood out for its delicate colour palette, intricate embellishments and voluminous silhouette, making it an elegant choice for the Navratri celebrations.

Devendra Fadnavis Navratri look | Instagram @divijafadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis' sweet comment for daughter Divija |

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The highlight of her attire was the ethereal ivory organza lehenga skirt, featuring cascading tiers and soft ruffles. The layered design added movement and volume to the ensemble, creating a dreamy, flowy appearance.

Divija paired the statement skirt with a heavily embellished sleeveless cropped choli. Featuring dense silver and gold zardozi work, sequins and bead embroidery, the blouse brought richness and texture to the otherwise soft and understated colour palette.

Keeping her accessories in sync with the outfit, Divija wore a glittering diamond and pearl choker necklace that complemented the intricate embroidery of her choli. Stacked ivory and gold bangles added a traditional festive touch without overpowering the ensemble.

For her beauty look, she kept her long, straight hair open with a neat centre parting, allowing her tresses to frame her face naturally. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, defined brows, soft contouring and a warm nude lip, giving her a luminous, soft-glam finish. With its delicate ivory tones, intricate craftsmanship and statement jewellery, Divija Fadnavis's Navratri look offers plenty of festive fashion inspiration.