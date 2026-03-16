 Desi Woman Ditches Sportswear, Completes Asia’s Toughest Obstacle Race Wearing Saree | WATCH
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Desi Woman Ditches Sportswear, Completes Asia’s Toughest Obstacle Race Wearing Saree | WATCH

Internet sensation Nisha Mishra has gone viral after completing what is described as Asia’s toughest obstacle race while wearing a saree. Videos show her running, rope climbing, jumping over barriers and even plunging into an ice pool. The feat was her response to criticism about women’s clothing during races.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
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Desi Woman Ditches Sportswear, Completes Asia’s Toughest Obstacle Race Wearing Saree | WATCH |

Proving that determination matters more than attire, internet sensation Nisha Mishra has gone viral for completing what is being described as Asia’s toughest obstacle race while wearing a traditional saree.

Videos circulating widely on social media show Mishra tackling a series of physically challenging obstacles in the outfit, something that is considered extremely difficult even in regular sportswear. In the viral clips shared on Instagram, she can be seen running, rope climbing, performing high jumps, walking across hanging nets and even jumping into a pool filled with ice.

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The striking part of the challenge is that she chose to complete the entire course while draped in a saree. Sharing the video online, Mishra also addressed the criticism women often receive about their clothing during sports.

In her caption, she referenced a common remark directed at female athletes: “Women shouldn't wear short clothes during races.” She followed it with a simple response, “Okay,” indicating that she accepted the challenge and decided to complete the race in a saree instead.

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Her stunt quickly caught the attention of viewers online, with many praising her for breaking stereotypes and proving that clothing should never define a person’s capabilities. Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration, calling the feat both inspiring and empowering.

The video continues to gain traction across social media, with many applauding Mishra for turning a traditional outfit into a powerful statement about confidence and strength.

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