International Women's Day 2026: Kangana Ranaut To Swati Maliwal; Female Politicians Who Turned Heads With Their Saree Game

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 07, 2026
Kangana Ranaut: One of the most talked about members of the parliament, has also been praised for her power saree looks during the parliament sessions.
Smriti Irani: Atress turned politician Smriti Irani has left her mark with simple yet elegant saree outings.
Supriya Sule, NCP-SP leader and member of parliament have always cherished her love for elegant sarees.
Known for her fiery speeches in the parliament, Mahua Moitra is also known for her coordinated styling and saree looks.
Recently elected BJP Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde have rose to the buzz for her powerlooks from last few months.
India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman have made it to the headlines for her thoughtful looks especially during the budget days.
Swati Maliwal who represent Delhi in the parliament is known for her elegant saree outings and neatly styled looks.