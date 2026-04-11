Desi Rapper Hanumankind Gets Diamond Grillz, Flashes Million-Dollar Smile In Viral Video - WATCH

Hanumankind is once again turning heads, this time not just for his music but for a seriously blinged-out style moment. The rapper has debuted a striking set of diamond grillz, instantly grabbing eyeballs on social media. Bold, flashy, and unapologetically luxe, his latest look proves his fashion game hits just as hard as his beats.

Hanumankind's million-dollar smile moment

Born Sooraj Cherukat, the Kerala-born rapper, best known for his viral track Big Dawgs, recently visited celebrity jeweller Johnny Dang to get a custom set of diamond-studded grillz. In a now-viral video posted by the jeweller on Instagram, Hanumankind is seen going through the entire process, from fittings to final placement, before revealing a full set of sparkling teeth that instantly elevate his signature street style.

Check out the video below:

Dressed in a sporty NIke jersey paired with denim bottoms, he completed the look with a sleek gold chain, chunky rings, and a stack of bracelets. The video also gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek into how these grillz are crafted, with artisans carefully designing each piece. The final moment? A confident smile straight to the camera, showing off a dazzling, high-shine finish that screams luxury.

Interestingly, this isn’t his first experiment with grillz. The rapper has previously sported silver and diamond versions, but this latest set takes things up several notches.

Rise of diamond grillz & tooth gems

What was once a niche hip-hop accessory has now gone fully mainstream. From Western pop culture to Indian artists, grillz and tooth gems are quickly becoming the ultimate statement. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and North West have already embraced the trend, flaunting bold dental bling on red carpets and social media.

Closer home, Indian sitarist Rishab Sharma also made headlines for experimenting with tooth embellishments, signalling how the trend is crossing genres and cultures.

At its core, this trend is all about self-expression, turning your smile into a statement piece. And with artists like Hanumankind leading the charge, it’s safe to say dental bling is no longer just a phase; it’s a full-blown fashion movement.