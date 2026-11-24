Nimrat Kaur's Gurpurab 2026 celebration in Mumbai | Instgaram

Festivals often have a way of taking us back to where we come from, and for Nimrat Kaur, Gurpurab brought along a wave of nostalgia. Away from home, the actress marked Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary with a visit to a gurudwara in Mumbai. She shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, including moments spent with friends and enjoying langar, along with a heartfelt note about the teachings and values that continue to shape her life.

Take a look:

Nimrat Kaur reflects on her roots and Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat opened up about feeling connected to her roots while celebrating the occasion away from home. She reflected on the richness of the values she grew up with and highlighted the principles that remain central to her belief system.

“Deeply nostalgic about my soil and my roots this Gurpurab. Living away from home, one realises how rich our philosophical and life values are. Proudly recounting the pillars of our belief system – humility, service, equality, courage and compassion,” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a prayer seeking blessings and guidance, drawing attention to the teachings associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

“May Baba Nanak’s divine light bless us all and keep us on the path most aligned with our higher purpose. Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo. ‘Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala,’” she added.

The actress also posted photographs from her gurudwara visit. She was seen posing with friends within the premises and partaking in langar, making the celebration a warm gathering centred on faith, togetherness and community.

Nimrat Kaur celebrates Gurpurab 2026 in Mumbai | Instagram

What she wore for the festival

For the occasion, Nimrat chose a traditional mustard-yellow salwar suit that complemented the festive spirit of Gurpurab. Her outfit featured a long, straight-cut kurta with matching trousers. Gold-toned embroidery brought the otherwise monochromatic ensemble to life, with paisley-inspired and floral motifs scattered across the kurta.

The detailing continued along the hem, where an elaborate embroidered border added a rich finish. Her sleeves also featured embellished cuffs, tying the intricate elements of the outfit together. She completed the look with a matching dupatta, draped over her head and around her shoulders in keeping with the setting.

Nimrat kept her accessories understated, opting for traditional earrings and a wrist accessory. A small bindi completed her look, while she went barefoot for the visit.

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