Deepika Padukone's Best Pregnancy Fashion: Demure Aesthetic, Ethnic Elegance And More

Deepika Padukone's best maternity fashion moments | Instagram

Beloved Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have just welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, September 8. As their family, friends, and fans celebrate this delightful news, it's the perfect time to revisit the stunning maternity fashion goals served by Deepika during her pregnancy. From demure aesthetics to ethnic elegance, the actress' style choices were nothing short of iconic. Let's take a closer look at some of the best maternity ensembles donned by the new mom.

Sheer Dresses

For her recent black and white-themed maternity photoshoot, Deepika adorned an array of chic silhouettes, each flaunting her baby bump effortlessly. From sheer attire to bodycon dresses, the actress took maternity fashion to new heights in these exquisite ensembles.

Beauty in Red

At the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding ceremony, the Pathan actress opted for a red anarkali suit featuring zardosi and gota embroidery. She oozed elegance in this attire, paired with a statement choker, matching rings, kadhas, and a middle-parted bun styled with fresh gajra.

Ethnic Elegance

For another Ambani extravaganza, Deepika stunned in an exquisite purple saree named "Hukum Ki Raani" from the shelves of Torani. This regal attire was inspired by the 16th-century architecture of Hyderabad's Chowmahalla Palace and the Chaukhandi tombs of Karachi. The Kalki 2898 AD actress complemented her look with white, elegant jewellery.

Butter-yellow glow

This is how you effortlessly slay the very demure, very mindful aesthetic. Deepika exuded a summer glow in a butter-yellow dress for an event in Mumbai. The attire boasted of a pleated cascading skirt and pockets. She paired it with pearl-bow earrings, a messy bun, and a minimal makeup look with glossy lips.