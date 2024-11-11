Deepika Padukone To Athiya Shetty: Bollywood-Inspired Chikankari Looks To Rock This Wedding Season

Instagram

The winter wedding season has officially begun! And it's an ideal time to take inspiration from Bollywood's style icons and their love for the timeless elegance of chikankari. This traditional form of embroidery originating from Lucknow has become a fashion staple for B-Town leading ladies, including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty.

From sarees to lehengas, chikankari offers a blend of sophistication and tradition, making it the perfect choice for wedding festivities. Here are some celebrity-inspired chikankari looks to consider for each wedding event.

Deepika Padukone's chikankari saree for wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception | Instagram

Deepika Padukone opted for an exquisite chikankari saree from the shelves of ace Indian designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding reception look in 2018. Her elegant drape is ideal for brides who want to keep it sophisticated and traditional for their wedding festivities. The saree style can be an excellent option for brides at their wedding reception or even for a classic engagement look.

Sonam Kapoor’s chikankari lehenga for mehndi ceremony

Sonam Kapoor took chikankari up a notch by choosing a chic white and gold chikankari lehenga, trusting Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehndi ceremony. This lehenga features a modern touch with intricate chikankari embroidery, making it perfect for a mehndi or sangeet event. For brides-to-be, this look offers an elegant alternative to traditional mehndi attire, which you can adorn.

Athiya Shetty’s pastel pink chikankari lehenga for wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding | Instagram

In 2023, Athiya Shetty continued the chikankari trend with a breathtaking pastel pink chikankari wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Athiya’s lehenga could be a lovely option for a daytime wedding, blending pastels with the intricate designs of chikankari to create a dreamy look. Brides looking for a more understated bridal look that still stands out should take inspiration from Athiya’s pastel chikankari lehenga this wedding season.

Kareena Kapoor’s bridesmaid-perfect chikankari suit

Kareena Kapoor’s chikankari suit | Instagram

For those attending a wedding as bridesmaids or close family members, Kareena Kapoor’s ivory chikankari salwar suit by one and only Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla serves as a perfect choice. This outfit exudes grace with its muted colours and subtle chikankari details, making it ideal for bridesmaids to look stylish without overshadowing the bride. It is a versatile piece that can be worn by the bride for a lighter event like a pre-wedding brunch or for post-wedding celebrations.