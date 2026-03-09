'Dear Pondatti': Sanju Samson Pens Heartfelt Letter To Wife Charulatha Remesh For Dreaming With Equal Passion | Instagram @imsanjusamson

Team India's T-20 World Cup champion Sanju Samson penned a heartfelt note for his wife Charulatha Remesh and thanked her for supporting him through thick and thin of his life, and especially during the World Cup campaign. Sanju Samson played a crucial role in India's win in the knockouts and must-win matches and was awarded the player of the tournament for the same.

In a loving social media post, Sanju shared a year-old picture with his wife and a picture of them together holding his player of the tournament trophy during the post-match celebrations yesterday at the Narendra Modi stadium. Sanju Samson wrote, "Right from the day I met you, till this day of my life…!! Thank you so very much for being by my side, loving me for who I am and being absolutely true and honest to me, no matter what I was to the outside world."

Further, he added, "Seeing my best side, seeing my worst side, you have seen it all and still stood strong by me..!! Thank you for understanding how big cricket is in my life and making it the same for you.. And you have wished and dreamed with the same passion and intensity as I did for this moment.. Thank you so very much my dear Pondattiiiiii (wife in Telugu)."

Sanju's power-packed performance in the knockouts helped India build huge targets and get positive starts. He scored a crucial innings of 89 runs in just 46 deliveries with 5 fours and 8 sixes and a staggering strike rate of 193.