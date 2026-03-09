Team India's 'Aura Farming' Moments Post T-20 Title Win: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Recreates Signature Pose, Arshdeep Singh Turns Up The Heat

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 09, 2026
Team India clinched ICC T-20 World Cup 2026 in a historical win against New Zealand on March 8.
Indian cricketer's were spotted celebrating the win in the most gen Z term- 'Aura farming.'
As netizens call him the 'king of aura farming', Hardik Pandya recreated his signature pose after winning the trophies, this time with Ishan Kishan.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav after leading his team to defend the T-20 World Cup trophy posing for the camera while humbly sitting on the ground where he created the history.
Arshdeep Singh turned up the heat quite litrally even during his bowling spell and in the post win celebrations.
India's star performer in crucial moments, Jasprit Bumrah who is known for his quiet celebrations, couldn't really controlled his overwhelmed self after clinching the trophy once again.
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya recreated the iconic picture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli posing together with the Indian National Flag.