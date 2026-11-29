Sheikha Al Mayassa, Isha Ambani and David Beckham at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha | Instagram

Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Isha Ambani attended the eighth edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha, where she posed on the red carpet alongside football legend David Beckham and Sheikha Al Mayassa. A video featuring the trio has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention from viewers.

David Beckham's gesture towards Isha Ambani goes viral



In the now-viral clip, Isha is seen posing for photographs alongside David Beckham when the hemline of her gown appears to get in the way. Beckham notices the issue and steps in to adjust the fabric, helping her get it in place as they continue posing for the cameras. Sheikha Al Mayassa also joins the duo on the red carpet.



The brief interaction has drawn plenty of appreciation online, with viewers calling Beckham a gentleman for the considerate move. One user commented, "That's true gentleman". Another wrote, "No gentleman like David B. For real, he always shows how he is." Other reactions included, "He's so kind", while several comments echoed the sentiment and praised his gentlemanly behaviour.



Watch the video below:

Isha Ambani's 190-carat diamond detail steals attention



Beyond the viral interaction, Isha's red carpet ensemble was another talking point. She wore a custom creation by London-based haute couture label Standing Ground, styled by celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal. The deep brown gown featured a strapless design with an architectural neckline and a structured corset-style bodice.



Its velvet skirt flowed into a dramatic silhouette, with gathered detailing at the centre adding volume and texture. The standout feature was a vertical arrangement of diamonds running down the centre of the bodice. The embellishments reportedly weighed 190 carats and were said to have come from Nita Ambani's private jewellery collection, bringing a personal heirloom element to the couture look.

What David Beckham and Sheikha Al Mayassa wore



Beckham opted for a refined charcoal-grey outfit, wearing a structured, bandhgala-inspired jacket with a high stand collar and buttoned front. He paired it with matching straight-cut trousers and a light-coloured shirt, adding a relaxed edge with black-and-white lace-up sneakers. His short, neatly styled hair and trimmed beard completed the look.



Sheikha Al Mayassa, meanwhile, chose a floor-length plum-purple abaya with a loose, flowing fit and full-length sleeves. She paired it with a matching hijab draped around her head and shoulders, keeping the styling understated and elegant with minimal accessories.

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