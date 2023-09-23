Daughter's Day 2023: Things That Only A Girl Child Can Understand | FPJ

Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in September every year. It will be observed on September 24, this year. The day is observed to make parents realise the importance of daughters in their lives.

In India, having a male child is a must for most families and in some parts of the country; female foeticide is still prevalent. The birth of a female child is considered as an additional burden because it is believed that the girl will ultimately get married and the money spent on her education also, will be of no use.

However, the mindset of people is slowly changing with many couples opting for a single female child.

Though it is believed that when parents grow older, it is the son who will take care of them and he is the one who will take the family legacy forward; which may be true but at the same time, a daughter's love and affection towards her parents is something that cannot be compared. Besides, girls are no lesser than boys and are equally successful in their fields. Manier times, they even exceed their male counterparts be it in education, sports, business or anything else.

There is no denying the fact that both male and female child have their respective roles to play in a family. So, on Daughter's Day; let us shift our focus on the roles that a daughter plays in their parents' lives and things that they only understand.

Seeing the unseen

A son may not be able to see things that their parents have not expressed; whereas daughters have the ability to see and realise these situations. They are good observers and they can understand the slightest tension that their parents may be experiencing just by seeing furrows in their parent's brow.

Then, they don't shy and instead of just leaving the situation as it is, they take proactive steps to relieve their parent's tension.

Emotional quotient

Daughters have a high emotional quotient (EQ). They are able to have a deep emotional connection with their parents. Parents don't require much effort to make them understand the way they feel and the situations they are facing.

Mothers often find their best buddies in their daughters. After a point in life, when the daughters become mature enough, moms are able to show their vulnerabilities to their daughters. They can confide their secrets to their daughters.

The favourite 'Betia' to her father; they can realise the pain through their father's eyes. A father knows that when he reaches home after a tiring day, his darling daughter will bring a glass of water for him and her smile is his biggest stressbuster.

Less demanding

Generally, boys are stubborn when they want something from their parents- be it toys, video games, smartphones, sports equipment, vehicle or anything else. Girls on the other hand, are less demanding. They understand what their parents say and don't stick to their demands as compared to their male siblings.

Boys may resort to emotional blackmails or may overreact on not getting the things they want. The kind of maturity that a female child shows sometimes, work in their favour as they get whatever they want from their parents even without creating any fuss about it.

Sacrifices for their siblings

Brother and sister duo mostly quarrel on almost all things like chocolates, vehicles, travelling, freedom of going out and ofcourse, remote. Though girls are equally competitive, they believe in giving and letting go. They will mostly sacrifice their favourite candy, the last piece of pizza or the opportunity to go out for their brothers.

Caring and understanding

Many parents will agree that when their daughters stay away from them for studies or work, their daughters will call them frequently as compared to their sons. Their 'ladli' never forget to remind them of their medicines timings, doctor checkups, and payment of bills and will always be overconcerned about their parent's health.

Surely, all the daughters would be able to relate to these, after all, these are daughters' things!

