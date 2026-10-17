Danced All Night At Garba? 5 Light Snacks To Satisfy Your Midnight Cravings During Navratri Season

Garba nights can keep you on your feet for hours, and all that dancing can leave you hungry by the time you get home. If your stomach starts rumbling after a night of twirling to your favourite beats, reaching for something simple and satisfying can help. Here are five easy snack options to enjoy after dancing during Navratri without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Sweet potato chaat

Boiled or roasted sweet potato can make a satisfying post-dance snack. Cut it into cubes and add lemon juice, cumin and a pinch of rock salt. It provides carbohydrates and fibre, making it a useful choice when you need something more substantial after several hours of dancing.

Yoghurt with fruits

If you prefer something cool and refreshing after dancing, try a bowl of plain yoghurt topped with chopped banana, apple or pomegranate. Yoghurt provides protein and calcium, while fruit adds carbohydrates and fibre. Choose plain yoghurt and adjust the toppings to suit your taste and dietary needs.

Roasted makhana

Light, crunchy and easy to prepare, roasted makhana makes a convenient late-night snack. Toss fox nuts with a little ghee and season them with cumin or black pepper for extra flavour. They are a good option when you want something savoury without making a full meal.

Nuts and Seeds

If you want something quick after a late-night Garba session, reach for a small handful of almonds, walnuts or pumpkin seeds. They provide healthy fats, protein and other nutrients without requiring any preparation. Keep the portion moderate, as nuts and seeds are calorie-dense.

Paneer sandwich

For those returning home genuinely hungry, a quick paneer sandwich can be more satisfying than a small snack. Crumble paneer with chopped cucumber, tomato and mild spices, then place it between slices of whole-wheat bread. It offers protein and carbohydrates to help replenish energy after a long night on the dance floor.

A quick tip: Drink water after dancing, too, particularly if you have been sweating for hours. Choose a snack based on your hunger level, and avoid eating in a rush just before lying down.