Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Can You Spot Bride's Rare 30-Carat Engagement Ring In The Pic?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have made their long-awaited wedding official, and their first glimpse as husband and wife has set social media on fire. After nearly a decade together, the couple said "I do" with minimal gold wedding bands - but naturally, attention has quickly returned to the jaw-dropping engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina, which remains one of the most talked-about celebrity sparklers.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wedding

Ronaldo and Georgina reportedly tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026, after almost 10 years together. The intimate celebration was reportedly attended by their five children, with the couple keeping details of the occasion largely private.

Rather than sharing a lavish wedding portrait, the newlyweds chose a much simpler way to announce the milestone. The duo posted a close-up image of their hands, revealing matching gold wedding bands on their left ring fingers with the caption, “C❤️G”.

But while their wedding band is subtle, another ring in the same photograph is impossible to overlook.

Georgina's 30-carat engagement ring is back in spotlight

Sitting alongside the minimal wedding band is Georgina's enormous engagement ring, the piece Ronaldo reportedly proposed with in 2025. Its gigantic size and exquisite design have once again made it the centre of attention following the couple's wedding announcement.

Reports have placed the ring's estimated value anywhere between $2 million and $5 million. Page Six Style has also reported the possibility of a D-colour centre diamond weighing up to 30 carats, although the exact specifications have not been officially confirmed.

The design is described as a rare three-stone, triple-oval style, with the elongated central oval diamond flanked by two smaller stones. The side diamonds are estimated to be around one carat each, creating a symmetrical arrangement around the dramatic centre stone.

So, while Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding bands whisper "less is more," her engagement ring continues to do exactly what it has done since 2025 - steal the spotlight.