Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Finally Married! What Is Age Gap Between Star Couple?

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Finally Married |

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have taken their relationship to the next level, with the football superstar and the Spanish model tying the knot on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The couple, who have been together for several years, have often made headlines for their glamorous lifestyle and strong family bond. Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his ladylove have been dating each other for 10 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's age gap

One detail that often sparks curiosity among fans is the age difference between the two. Cristiano Ronaldo, born on February 5, 1985, is 41 years old, while Georgina Rodríguez, born on January 27, 1994, is 32. That puts the couple's age gap at exactly nine years. But despite their age difference, the couple has built a relationship that has remained in the spotlight for years.

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How they first met?

Ronaldo and Georgina first met in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their relationship soon blossomed, and the couple began making public appearances together. Georgina gradually became a familiar face alongside Ronaldo at major events and football matches.

Over the years, the couple has supported each other through important milestones in their personal and professional lives. Georgina has also spoken openly about their relationship and family life through interviews and her Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina. The Spanish series was released in 2022 and focuses on the personal life of Georgina Rodríguez, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Their family life

The couple went on to build a family consisting of them and their five children. Initially, Cristiano was just the father of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, whose mother's identity remains undisclosed. He later welcomed twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, born via surrogacy in 2017, and with Georgina, he welcomed a daughter, Alana Martina, in the same year. They were again expecting twins in 2021 and welcomed a daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

The couple has faced difficult moments together as well. In 2022, they announced the death of their newborn son, Angel. It was a deeply painful moment that they described as devastating for their family.