Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Fairytale Love Story! From Strangers To Soulmate: How Star Couple's Romance Began

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have officially entered a new chapter of their relationship after getting married on August 11, 2026. The couple’s journey, which began with a chance encounter nearly a decade ago, has grown into one of football’s most closely followed love stories.

The couple first met in June 2016 at a Gucci boutique in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a shop assistant. Ronaldo, who was then starring for Real Madrid, walked into the store and immediately caught her attention. Georgina later described their first encounter as “love at first sight.” The two crossed paths again at another brand event, where they were able to speak away from the workplace.

Ronaldo and Georgina initially kept their relationship away from the spotlight. However, their growing popularity made it increasingly difficult to remain private. By the end of 2016, they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, with Ronaldo attempting to disguise himself with a wig and sunglasses. They later made their red-carpet debut together at The Best FIFA Football Awards in early 2017.

Their relationship continued to grow as Ronaldo’s football career took them across Europe and eventually to Saudi Arabia. They moved from Madrid to Turin after Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, later returned to the UK during his Manchester United stint and eventually settled in Riyadh following his move to Al-Nassr. Along the way, they built a family and welcomed two daughters together, while Georgina also became a mother figure to Ronaldo’s other children.

The couple also endured heartbreaking personal tragedy when their newborn son, Angel, died during childbirth in April 2022. Despite the devastating loss, Ronaldo and Georgina spoke about finding strength in each other and their children. Their relationship continued to withstand intense public attention, career changes and personal challenges.

After years together, Ronaldo and Georgina announced their engagement on August 11, 2025. Exactly a year later, they exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in Portugal. Their story has now come full circle: from a meeting inside a Madrid luxury store to becoming husband and wife after almost a decade together.