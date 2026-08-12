Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's FIRST Wedding Photo Out? Know Truth Behind The Viral Image From Their Intimate Portugal Ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married! After 10 years of relationship, the star couple have taken their long-awaited relationship to the next chapter and given fans a glimpse of their newlywed status. But while their real wedding post has sent social media into a frenzy, another full-length wedding photo circulating online has sparked confusion. Keep reading to know.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez wedding

Ronaldo and Georgina reportedly got married in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. The private occasion was attended by their five children, keeping the celebration firmly away from the usual celebrity spotlight.

Following the ceremony, the couple shared their first official glimpse as newlyweds. However, instead of releasing a full wedding portrait, Ronaldo posted a close-up photograph of their hands, showing their matching gold wedding bands. The simple post was captioned “C❤️G”, offering fans a subtle confirmation of the milestone.

The wedding comes exactly a year after Georgina first announced their engagement on Instagram. On August 11, 2025, she shared a photograph of her hand resting over Ronaldo’s, showing off her large oval-shaped engagement ring. Her caption read, "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," meaning, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

Is the first wedding photo out?

Amid the sea of social media posts from their wedding taking over feeds, one particular image has caught everyone's attention. It shows what appears to be Ronaldo and Georgina posing together on a staircase in their wedding attire, with Georgina holding a bouquet of white flowers as they proudly show off their rings. But despite its convincing appearance, the viral picture is not an official wedding photograph and is AI-generated.

There is currently no official full-body wedding photograph from the ceremony that matches the viral image. The couple's confirmed social media post only features their hands and wedding bands.