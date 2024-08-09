 Craft your love: Simple DIY Rakhi Ideas
Create a unique rakhi using simple supplies and your own creativity

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
article-image

From sharing funny anecdotes to sharing your children’s wedding stories, a brother-sister relationship grows stronger day by day. Rakhi is a sacred thread that celebrates the love between a caring sister and a protecting brother. However, making the effort to make your own Rakhi does show how special your brother is, doesn’t it?

This Raksha Bandhan we have put together some DIY Rakhi ideas, that are not only easy to make but also made using simple home supplies.

Material required: 

Cotton buds

Paint

Cardboard piece

Glue

Scissors 

Decorative ball chain

Steps to make rakhi with earbuds:

Take a cotton bud and paint both sides with your favourite colour.

Repeat the process with 10-12 buds. (The number of buds can increase or decrease, depending on the size of your rakhi). 

Now cut the middle part of the earbud, such that you are left with both sides of the bud that you painted.

Cut a small circle from the cardboard piece and spread glue on it.

Start sticking your buds closely and form a shape of a flower.

You can repeat the process for inner layers of the flower 2-3 times with different colours of buds.

For final touches, you can use golden or silver coloured ball chains to outline your rakhi.

Attach a woollen thread or mauli at the bottom and your beautiful rakhi is ready.

