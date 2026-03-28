Couple Spots Massive Cobra Hissing Near Their Bed At Krabi Hotel In Thailand; Horrifying Video Goes Viral | X @pureguava10300

A shocking incident from Krabi has gone viral after a couple reportedly discovered a massive Cobra inside their hotel room, just inches away from where they were sleeping.

According to reports, the incident unfolded around 5 AM, when one of the partners suddenly woke up in panic and ran out of the room, screaming that there was a snake on the bed, right near their head. Initially, the other partner, who was sleeping on a separate bed, dismissed the reaction, assuming it might be a nightmare or something supernatural.

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However, the situation quickly turned real when they heard the terrified cries more clearly, “A snake, there’s a snake slithering across my neck, a black cobra!” Moments later, as they checked around the bed, the horrifying sight became evident of a large cobra, hissing aggressively from within the room.

A professional snake catcher was immediately called to the scene. In a now-viral video circulating online, the expert can be seen carefully searching the room before spotting the snake hidden behind and beneath the bed. The reptile, estimated to be around five feet long, appeared highly agitated, repeatedly hissing and lunging defensively as the handler captured it.

The intense visuals have left viewers stunned, with many expressing shock over how close the couple came to a potentially dangerous encounter. The incident serves as a chilling reminder for travellers to remain cautious, especially in tropical destinations where encounters with wildlife can occur unexpectedly.