79-Year-Old Vietnamese Man Gets Bitten By Cobra, Carries Snake Home Before Hospitalisation; Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident from Vietnam’s coastal city of Da Nang has gone viral after a video surfaced online showing an elderly man, who has only one arm, walking down a road while gripping a large snake. Viewers later noticed that the reptile had already bitten him near the elbow.

Remarkable presence of mind despite injury

According to locals from Dai Loc Commune, the man was attacked by a cobra earlier that morning. In an extraordinary display of composure, he managed to restrain the venomous snake and take it back to his home before seeking medical help. His family members later rushed him to a nearby hospital as his condition required urgent attention.

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Shifted to hospital for advanced treatment

The victim was initially treated at a regional medical facility in Quang Nam’s northern mountainous area. Due to the seriousness of cobra envenomation, he was later transferred to Da Nang General Hospital for specialised care and monitoring.

The video of him walking towards his home in an injured condition is going viral on the internet. Netizens are praising his bravery and presence of mind for carrying the snake with him so that the doctor can provide him with the right antivenom once they take a look at the snake.

Current health condition

Doctors confirmed that the bite was from a cobra, a highly venomous species known to cause severe neurological symptoms if untreated. Fortunately, the man’s condition is now stable, and he remains under close observation as part of his recovery.

Cobra bites: A serious medical emergency

Cobra bites can be life-threatening and require immediate administration of antivenom. Experts advise against attempting to capture or handle snakes, as this increases the risk of further injury. Quick medical intervention is critical in preventing complications.

This rare incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many expressing both concern and astonishment at the man’s courage and resilience.