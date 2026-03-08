'Content Barabar Chale?': Hardik Pandya Made Female Fans' Day By Unexpected Question Just Before Match Starts | Instagram @princyparriikh

A candid moment featuring Hardik Pandya is winning hearts online just hours before the high-stakes final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A video shared by a female influencer on social media shows the Indian all-rounder unexpectedly interacting with her moments before the team walked onto the field. In the clip, the influencer is seen standing behind the India national cricket team near the player tunnel while the squad prepares to enter the ground.

As the players get ready to step onto the field, Pandya briefly turns around, notices the influencer, and casually asks her in Hindi, “Content barabar chale?”, which roughly translates to “Is the content going well?” The unexpected question leaves the influencer pleasantly surprised and delighted.

WATCH VIDEO:

The creator later shared the clip on social media, adding that it wasn’t their first interaction. She also included a throwback moment from the past when the two had collaborated on a short reel together, making the exchange even more special for her.

The video has since gained massive traction online, with fans praising Pandya’s friendly and down-to-earth personality. Many users commented that the small gesture made the fan’s day and showed the cricketer’s fun side even during intense match moments.

The clip surfaced on the same day India is set to face New Zealand national cricket team in the final match of the tournament at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.