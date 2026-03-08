Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Drops Alluring Birthday Pics; Slays In Chic High-Thigh Slit Dress

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 08, 2026
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife & Serbian model, Natasa Stankovic recently celebrated her 34th birthday in Mumbai with her closed ones and her son Agastya Pandya.
She dropped the inside moments from her special day when she partied at a lux diner in the city.
Natasa posing for a mandatory birthday picture, holding cake donned with pink hearts.
Natasa chose a chic brown high side-slit dress for her special day.
She also posted a cute greeting mad eby her son, Agastya Pandya. The greeting had scribbled drawings of 4-tier cake, hearts with letter N and a sweet note, 'Happy Birthday Mama.'
Natasa posing alongside her friends at her birthday party.
Recently Natasa was being praised for letting her son, Agastya to bond with Hardik Pandya's current girlfriend Mahieka Sharma during the semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.