Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan, Rishab Sharma & Manushi Chhillar To Lead India's Grand Handover To Ahmedabad 2030 |

India is set to make a spectacular statement on the global stage as it officially takes over the hosting responsibilities for the Commonwealth Games 2030 during the closing ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 2. The ceremony will feature a specially curated cultural showcase highlighting India's rich artistic heritage.

A key highlight of the evening will be the formal Commonwealth Games Flag Handover Ceremony, where Scotland will pass the baton to India, officially confirming Ahmedabad as the next host city. The celebrations will continue with a 20-minute India Handover Segment, bringing together some of the country's most celebrated artists and performers.

The cultural presentation will feature legendary singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, renowned playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, musicians Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, along with internationally acclaimed sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

The performance has been designed as an immersive celebration of India's diversity, traditions and artistic excellence. The opening segment will commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', India's national song. Actress Manushi Chhillar will headline the act alongside a grand ensemble of dancers in a theatrical performance showcasing the country's cultural identity, unity and patriotic spirit.

The second act will present one of the evening's most unique collaborations as Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins celebrated Scottish piper Ross Ainslie for a cross-cultural musical performance.

The grand finale will pay tribute to Gujarat, the host state of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Shankar Mahadevan will take centre stage alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, while Gujarati playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi joins the performance.