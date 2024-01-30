Cocktail Craze: Sneak Peek Into Poco Loco's Low-Calorie Bar Menu

Low-Calorie Cocktails | Instagram/Poco Loco

If you're the one not opting for hard liquor and wanting to explore the world of cocktails, you would be delighted to know that one of the popular bars in Mumbai is offering guilt-free options for you. While alcohol consumption is often associated with a high-calorie intake, Poco Loco's has curated a list of drinks that won't affect your calorie-conscious routine.

Poco Loco's has come up with low-calorie cocktails to soothe every tippler's cravings. With these drinks on the menu, they aim to understand and serve every fitness enthusiast better by not letting them call for a cheat day!

4 lighter options for happy hour

1) Spicy Citrus Fiesta - 146 cal

Citrus is something that adds magic to every drink, isn't it? This unique cocktail comes as an old recipe involving tequila and tangy grapefruit, embracing the spicy kick of homemade Mojo sauce.

2) Fig Fantasy - 222 cal

Garnished with a fig slice, this cocktail happens to be a perfect blend of botanicals and the rich undertones of dates.

3) Tropical Bliss - 167 cal

If you desire the pineapple flavour in your drink, you may ask for this blissful cocktail that combines the goodness of white rum, pineapple, and coconut delightfully.

4) Whisky Whimsy - 217 cal

Whether you love rum or whisky, this cocktail has both. It combines the richness of dark rum and whisky with the sweetness of honey and figs. This drink could be your pick to choose for "Wellness on the rocks."

In case you are now curious to know the calorie details of your signature cocktails, we have you covered. A 420ml glass of LIIT is said to contain as many as 425 calories, while just 75ml of Chocolate martini might have 418 calories. Another much-loved cocktail, the Pina colada tops the chart with an approx. of 526 calories in a 200ml drink.