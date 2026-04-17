'Chris Martin Never Did...': Kiss Cam Woman Kristin Cabot Says Coldplay Member Never Reached Out To Her After Viral Cheating Controversy

Months after the viral "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert turned her life upside down, Kristin Cabot is still speaking, and her latest revelation is turning heads all over again. Despite being at the centre of one of the internet's most talked-about controversies in recent time, Cabot revealed that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin never once reached out to check on her.

Check it out below:

Chris Martin 'never reached out' to Kristin Cabot

During a recent appearance at the PRWeek Crisis Communications Conference in Washington, D.C., Cabot spoke openly about the experience, sharing her thoughts candidly with TMZ. When asked directly whether Chris had contacted her in the aftermath, she said, "Nope, No, Never did," adding that it would have been "great" if he had.

The conversation also touched on whether she would attend another Coldplay concert, which she firmly denied, stating simply, "No, I’m all set."

As per media reports, Cabot is currently focusing on rebuilding her public image and is actively speaking about reputational recovery, even headlining sessions centred around reclaiming one's narrative after online backlash.

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About the viral Coldplay Kiss Cam controversy

The controversy dates back to July 2025, when a moment captured on a concert "kiss cam" went viral across social media platforms. The clip showed Cabot alongside her then-boss, Andy Byron, in what appeared to be an intimate setting during the show.

Their visibly uncomfortable reaction, ducking and attempting to avoid the camera, went viral with many users jumping to conclusions about a possible extramarital affair. The moment gained even more traction after Chris joked on stage, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

What followed was a storm of digital commentary, debates around workplace ethics, and conversations about the impact of viral shaming, which led to both Cabot and Byron eventually stepping down from their roles at Astronomer.