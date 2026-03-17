Viral Coldplay Kiss-Cam Fame Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Oprah Winfrey’s Podcast; Slams Social Media For Profiting From Public Humiliation

A year after a private moment at a Coldplay concert spiralled into a global controversy, Kristin Cabot has finally broken her silence. In her first on-camera appearance, she opened up about the emotional toll of going viral and criticised tech platforms for monetising public outrage.

From concert moment to global scandal

Cabot’s life changed overnight when a “kisscam” clip filmed during a Coldplay show showed her sharing an intimate moment with Andy Byron, CEO of tech startup Astronomer.

The video spread rapidly across social media, amassing over a billion views and becoming one of 2025’s most talked-about viral moments. The backlash was swift, ultimately leading to Cabot stepping down from her role as head of human resources.

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‘Tech platforms feed on pain,’ says cabot

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Cabot reflected on how the incident exposed the mechanics of online virality.

She argued that users often don’t realise how engagement, likes, shares, and comments, translates into massive profits for tech companies. According to Cabot, the more emotionally charged the content, the more it is amplified.

“The deeper the distress, the higher the engagement, and that directly benefits platforms,” she explained, calling for greater accountability in how algorithms prioritise content.

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Online abuse and personal fallout

The viral clip didn’t just impact Cabot professionally, it also triggered an intense wave of online harassment. She revealed that, at the height of the controversy, she received hundreds of calls daily, including threats to her safety.

On social media, she faced harsh and gendered criticism, with users targeting her character using derogatory labels. Cabot has since highlighted how women often face disproportionate backlash in public scandals, intensifying the emotional burden.

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Criticism of Gwyneth Paltrow adds another layer

Cabot also addressed a separate controversy involving Gwyneth Paltrow, who appeared in a promotional campaign for Astronomer shortly after the incident.

She said the timing of the advertisement deepened her sense of humiliation and questioned why women often contribute to each other’s public shaming during such moments.

A call for reflection on viral culture

Now focusing on moving forward, Cabot says she hopes her experience sparks a broader conversation about empathy and responsibility in the digital age.

She questioned why society often finds entertainment in others’ suffering and urged people to think more critically about the content they engage with online.

Cabot added that while the episode derailed her life temporarily, she wants to turn it into an opportunity to raise awareness about the human cost behind viral trends, and the systems that sustain them.