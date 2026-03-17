Muslim Youths Host Iftar Party On Boat In Varanasi, Allegedly Threw Chicken Bones & Waste In Ganga; Arrested

A viral video showing a group of men hosting an Iftar gathering on a boat in Varanasi has triggered widespread debate on social media, raising questions around religious sentiments and activities on the Ganga.

The footage, shared widely online, shows 14 Muslim men breaking their fast on a boat near Panchganga Ghat during Ramadan. While some viewed it as a personal religious gathering, others criticised the act, calling it insensitive given the religious significance of the river.

Journalist Piyush Rai shared the clip on Instagram, bringing the incident into the spotlight and prompting swift action from authorities.

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FIR registered after complaint

Following the video’s circulation, a complaint was filed by Rajat Jaiswal, President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Varanasi. He alleged that non-vegetarian food, including chicken biryani, was consumed during the gathering and that remains were discarded into the river, hurting religious sentiments.

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Police confirm arrests

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested all 14 individuals seen in the video. Responding to the development, DCP Kashi stated, "In the case, charges have been promptly registered, 14 individuals have been arrested, and necessary legal proceedings are underway."

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Authorities cite seriousness of matter

Speaking on the incident, Kotwali ACP Vijay Pratap Singh told ANI, "Allegations were raised on some people on 16 March that they were consuming chicken Biryani in a boat in Panchganga Ghat in the name of Iftar party… We immediately deployed our teams to different places, considering the seriousness of the matter. We have arrested a total of 14 people as of now, and appropriate action will be taken against them."

Police have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing, and legal action will proceed based on evidence. Officials are also examining whether any environmental or public order violations occurred.

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The Ganga is considered sacred by millions, and incidents perceived as disrespectful often lead to public backlash. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions that can arise when religious practices intersect in culturally significant spaces.