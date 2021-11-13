Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

India used to celebrate Children’s Day on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day. After the death of PM Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, 14th November as National Children’s Day.

Here are some wishes and greetings you can send your near and dear ones.

1. Let’s celebrate the day of innocence and joy. Happy Children’s Day!



2. From a child we learn giggling, laughing and playing. Let us continue to celebrate the day of children. Happy children’s Day!



3. Children are the gift of God to us. Happy Children’s Day!



4. Wishing Happy Children’ s day to the child within all of us. Happy Children’s Day to all!



5. May the purity of your child’s heart never fade. Happy Children Day!



6. From a child, we must learn to be happy for no reason. Happy Children Day!



7. One hour with a child will teach you a lifetime worth of joy and innocence. Happy Children’s Day!



8. Childhood is about glee and playfulness. Happy Children’s Day!

9. May the laughter and innocence of a child last for a lifetime. Happy Children’s Day!



10. Spend this day with your little buddies. Make a promise to bring joy in their life. Happy Children’s Day!



11. Kids are the world’s greatest happiness. Happy Children’s Day!



12. Children are budding stars, the more you inspire them the more they learn. Happy Children’s Day!



13. Happy Children’s Day, my dear child. I feel blessed to have a blessing like you by my side. I love you very much!



14. Let’s join hands on this Children’s Day to make this world a safer place for the little ones. Happy Children’s Day!



15. Everybody’s best childhood memory was falling sleep on the couch and waking up in bed. I wish you a Happy Children’s Day!

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 03:45 PM IST