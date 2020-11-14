Children's Day 2020: Can you guess these young Kings XI Punjab cricketers?

While the last one is Anil Kumble, can you guess the other three?

Kings XI Punjab, despite a fantastic team-effort, failed to make it to the IPL 2020 playoffs. Punjab started their campaign on a bad note, losing many of their matches by little margins.

KL Rahul, however, inspired a great comeback which almost saw the side reach the playoffs. But, their final clash against Chennai Super Kings, which they lost, ended their campaign.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians went on to lift the IPL trophy for a record fifth time as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the tournament final on November 10.

With the IPL concluded, the Indian squad will now prepare for the upcoming two-month long series against Australia.

The team has arrived in Sydney where they will play the first T20I at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG).

India's tour of Australia will see the Men in Blue play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests.