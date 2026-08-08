Chicago Ducky Derby 2026: Over 91K Rubber Ducks Race Down Chicago River To Support Special Olympics Illinois | VISUALS

Chicago Ducky Derby 2026: Thousands Of Rubber Ducks Race Down Chicago River To Support Special Olympics Illinois |

Chicago's iconic Ducky Derby returned to the Chicago River, bringing thousands of colourful rubber ducks together for a fun-filled event with a meaningful purpose. The annual fundraiser, held on Thursday, saw participants adopt rubber ducks before releasing them into the river, with proceeds going towards supporting athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

The event has become one of Chicago's most anticipated charity traditions, combining entertainment with fundraising for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Participants could adopt a duck at Pioneer Court, with donations starting at just $10. The duck that finishes the race first comes with an exciting prize, an all-new Chevrolet Trax.

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This year's fundraiser has already seen an impressive response. As of now, 91,517 ducks have been adopted, generating $481,534 in contributions for Special Olympics Illinois. Since the Ducky Derby began in 2005, the event has collectively raised nearly $5 million to support Special Olympics athletes.

The organisation also appointed Becky Cavanagh of Clarendon Hills as this year's Ducky Derby ambassador, adding another familiar face to the annual celebration.

Beyond the race and the excitement of watching thousands of ducks make their way down the river, the fundraiser highlights how different donation amounts can directly support athletes.

A $10 contribution can help provide lunch for an athlete during a competition, while $30 can supply gold medals for a team. A $60 donation can provide health education resources at a competition, and $120 can help send one athlete to a state championship. At the higher end, a $1,200 contribution can send two athletes to a national leadership conference.