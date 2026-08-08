'Best Phase Of My Life': New Mom Karishma Tanna Shares Bold Maternity Shoot Pictures Days After Welcoming Newborn Son

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 08, 2026
Days after welcoming her first child with husband Varun Bangera, Karishma Tanna shared bold portraits from her maternity shoot.
Karishma Tanna embraced the beauty of motherhood with an intimate and striking look, opting for a dramatic monochrome aesthetic.
Karishma is wrapped in a flowing black fabric that creates an elegant silhouette while keeping the overall look simple and striking.
The fabric is styled to reveal her baby bump, making it the natural centre of attention and beautifully capturing her journey into motherhood.
Her hair is kept loose and slightly tousled, while her makeup remains soft and defined, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.
The black-and-white treatment gives the pictures a timeless, cinematic quality, making the entire shoot feel intimate, graceful and deeply emotional.
She summed up the post with a simple yet heartfelt caption, "The best phase of my life.”