Nick & Joe Jonas Feast On Indian Food Mid-Tour In Toronto; Enjoy Rani Kachori, Murgh Makhani & More | WATCH |

Amid their packed Jonas Brothers Tour schedule, brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas recently took some time out to enjoy an elaborate Indian food feast. Nick gave fans a glimpse of their indulgent meal on social media, sharing a reel featuring a table filled with an assortment of Indian delicacies and simply captioning it, "Stuff."

The brothers stopped by Adrak Yorkville, where they enjoyed a spread featuring a mix of rich curries, appetisers and traditional Indian favourites. Their feast included Rani Kachori, Onion Bhajia, Royal Pista Lamb Chop, Murgh Makhani and Papad Ki Tokri, offering the singers a hearty Indian food break between their tour commitments.

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The restaurant also revealed that Nick and Joe are returning guests, suggesting that their latest visit was far from a one-time affair. Sharing pictures from their outing, Adrak Yorkville wrote, "We are always honoured to welcome back our returning guests and there is no greater compliment than seeing them choose Adrak Yorkville time and time again."

The restaurant further added, "It was a pleasure having the @NickJonas & @JoeJonas back at Adrak Yorkville, enjoying some of their favourite dishes."

Nick's latest Indian food outing is hardly surprising for fans familiar with his connection to India. The singer has frequently expressed his love for Indian cuisine and culture, and his latest food stop comes after his recent trip to India with wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie.

With the Jonas Brothers continuing their tour and Nick and Joe juggling their busy performance schedule, the Indian feast offered the siblings a delicious break from life on the road. And judging by the restaurant's revelation that the brothers are regulars, it appears their love for Indian flavours is something they keep coming back to.