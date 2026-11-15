Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya Muhurat Today: Check Sunset Timings In Mumbai And Other Cities, Check Complete Rituals

Chhath Puja is approaching one of its most important moments as devotees prepare to gather near rivers, ponds and other water bodies to worship the setting Sun. The evening ritual, known as Sandhya Arghya, holds a special place in the four-day festival, with families coming together to offer prayers and seek blessings for their loved ones.



Observed on Sunday, November 15, 2026, Sandhya Arghya marks the third day of Chhath Puja. Devotees observing the traditional fast will offer water and prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya during sunset. If you are planning to participate in the celebrations, here are the expected sunset timings across major Indian cities and a look at the rituals followed during the evening.

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2026: City-wise sunset timings



The evening prayers are performed around sunset, so devotees can plan their visit to the ghats according to their city's expected sunset time.



City Sunset time



These are the expected sunset timings for Sunday, November 15, 2026.



Mumbai: 6:00 PM



Delhi: 5:28 PM



Pune: 5:57 PM



Patna: 5:01 PM



Bengaluru: 5:50 PM



Kolkata: 4:53 PM



Ranchi: 5:04 PM



Lucknow: 5:16 PM



Varanasi: 5:10 PM



Noida: 5:27 PM



Hyderabad: 5:40 PM



Chennai: 5:39 PM



Ahmedabad: 5:55 PM



Jaipur: 5:36 PM



Guwahati: 4:34 PM

What is Sandhya Arghya and why is it important?



Sandhya Arghya is the evening offering made to the setting Sun on the third day of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather at water bodies and stand in the water to offer arghya, expressing gratitude to Surya Dev for sustaining life and seeking blessings from Chhathi Maiya.



The ritual is particularly significant because Chhath Puja honours both the setting and the rising Sun. While many religious observances focus on sunrise, this festival also celebrates the setting Sun as devotees offer prayers at dusk.

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Sandhya Arghya rituals: What do devotees offer?



Preparations for the evening worship include arranging traditional offerings in bamboo baskets, commonly known as soop. These baskets are filled with fruits, sugarcane, coconuts and other festive items, along with thekua, a sweet that holds an important place in Chhath traditions.



As sunset approaches, devotees carry their offerings to nearby ghats, riverbanks or ponds. Standing in the water, they offer arghya to the setting Sun and pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families.



Thekua, prepared using wheat flour and jaggery, is among the most recognisable offerings associated with the festival. Along with other items in the bamboo baskets, it forms an important part of the prasad.



With prayers, traditional offerings and gatherings at water bodies, Sandhya Arghya brings families and communities together for one of the most significant evenings of Chhath Puja.

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