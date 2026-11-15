Chhath Puja 2026: Why Sugarcane Holds Special Significance In Worshipping Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya |

Chhath is an auspicious festival celebrated by devotees through prayers and the observance of a waterless fast. Today, devotees are celebrating the third day of the festival. But have you ever observed that sugarcane holds special significance in the worship of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, especially during Chhath Puja? This is because it represents nature’s abundance, nourishment, purity, and the sweetness of life. Let's understand this in detail.

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Chhath Puja 2026

On Sunday, November 15, devotees are celebrating the third day of Chhath, during which they will perform Sandhya Arghya (an offering to the Sun) in the evening. Usha Arghya will be observed on the morning of November 16. It is believed that offering prayers during these times pleases Surya Dev and brings health, happiness, and prosperity to one's family.

Sugarcane Significance

Sugarcane is considered a symbol of prosperity, purity, and the sweetness of life. It is offered to Surya Dev as a gesture of thankfulness for sustaining life on Earth. In Hindu belief, sugarcane represents continuity and strength. Its tall, jointed stalks signify growth, resilience, and unity in family and community. Devotees believe that offering sugarcane during Chhath invites blessings for fertility, a good harvest, and overall well-being.

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Link Between Earth And Heaven

During the Chhath rituals, sugarcane is placed as an essential part of the soop (bamboo basket) during Arghya, when devotees offer water and prayers to the rising and setting Sun. In some traditions, two sugarcanes are tied together in an arch-like structure over the prasad and diyas during Sandhya Arghya (the evening offering). This symbolises the connection between heaven and Earth, signifying the divine bond between the devotee and the cosmic energy of the Sun.

Apart from its spiritual value, sugarcane also plays a role in maintaining energy levels during the fast, as its juice is known for its natural sweetness and nourishment.