Chhath Puja 2026: Kelwa Ke Paat Par To Chhathi Maiyya, Devotional Songs For Your Playlist

Chhath Puja celebrations are all about devotion, traditions, family gatherings and, of course, music that brings everyone into the festive spirit. Whether you're preparing for the rituals, getting together with family or simply soaking in the atmosphere, devotional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev make for the perfect playlist.

Chhath Puja 2026 began on Friday, November 13, and will conclude on Monday, November 16. While traditional Bhojpuri tracks remain an important part of the celebrations, film music has also found a place in the festive mix. From Sharda Sinha's much-loved songs to newer Bollywood tracks, here are five songs to add to your Chhath Puja playlist.

Kelwa Ke Paat Par

If you're putting together a Chhath Puja playlist, this Sharda Sinha classic deserves a place right at the top. Kelwa Ke Paat Par is among the traditional devotional tracks associated with the festival. Its folk appeal makes it a fitting choice for the celebrations, especially for those who enjoy listening to music rooted in Chhath traditions.

Chhathi Maiyya

Bringing a Bollywood touch to the playlist is Chhathi Maiyya from the film Vvan. The track gives listeners another option beyond traditional folk favourites while keeping the focus on the festival and its devotion to Chhathi Maiya. If you enjoy mixing newer film music with familiar festive songs, this one is worth adding to your Chhath Puja playlist.

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Another popular track by Sharda Sinha, Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya brings the focus back to the festival's central figure, Chhathi Maiya. The song is a lovely addition for anyone looking to keep their playlist centred on devotion and traditional Chhath music. It also sits perfectly alongside other Bhojpuri folk songs played during the festival.

Uga Hai Suraj Dev

Chhath Puja is closely associated with offering prayers to the setting and rising Sun, making Uga Hai Suraj Dev a natural choice for the occasion. The track is dedicated to Surya Dev and fits the spirit of the festival's sun-worship rituals. Add it to your playlist for a traditional musical touch during the celebrations.

Bulaye Chhathi Maa

Another film track to include is Bulaye Chhathi Maa from Prem Mol Liya. Dedicated to Chhathi Maa, the song adds to the selection of devotional music for the occasion. It is a good pick for listeners who want to bring some Bollywood music into their Chhath celebrations while keeping the festival's spiritual theme at the heart of the playlist.

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