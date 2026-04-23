Check How This Fitness Influencer Lost 20 Kg With Her 'Winning' Diet Plan With Simple Indian Homely Meals | Instagram @_kopal.agarwal_

Weight loss journeys often seem overwhelming, but fitness influencer Kopal Agarwal is proving that consistency and simple home-style meals can lead to powerful transformations. She recently shared the 7-day meal plan that helped her shed 20 kilos, focusing on balanced nutrition, portion control, and everyday ingredients rather than extreme dieting.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of her weekly diet plan:

Kopal begins her week with light yet nutritious meals. Breakfast includes vegetable poha paired with either a boiled egg or curd for protein. A fruit and a walnut serve as a mid-morning snack, keeping energy levels steady. Lunch is simple, phulka, lauki sabzi, moong dal, and salad, ensuring fiber and protein intake. Evening cravings are managed with roasted chana and herbal tea, while dinner remains light with vegetable dalia and curd.

Day two starts with besan chilla and mint chutney, offering a protein-rich breakfast. A banana and almonds follow as a snack for sustained energy. Lunch includes vegetable pulao with raita, balancing carbs and probiotics. Evening snacking is clean with roasted makhana, and dinner wraps up with a comforting combination of palak soup, multigrain roti and sautéed vegetables.

Day three focuses on fiber and hydration. Oats porridge with fruits and nuts makes for a nourishing breakfast. Coconut water and a date keep the body refreshed mid-day. Lunch consists of jowar rotis, mixed vegetables, and dal, offering complex carbs. Light snacks like buttermilk and khakhra in the evening, while dinner includes stuffed lauki or tori rolls with paneer, both filling and nutritious.

A vegetable upma breakfast keeps things light yet satisfying. Fresh fruits and nuts act as snacks, while lunch features quinoa khichdi with beetroot salad, perfect for detoxing. Evening sprout chaat adds a protein punch, and dinner stays minimal with soup, roti and dal, making it easy on the stomach.

The fifth day continues the clean eating pattern with moong dal chilla for breakfast. An apple with peanut butter offers a mix of fiber and healthy fats. Lunch includes roti, bhindi sabzi, curd and salad. Evening snacks like roasted fox nuts and green tea help avoid overeating, while dinner includes oats cheela and chutney, keeping calories controlled.

Rava idlis and coconut chutney make for a comforting breakfast. Guava slices serve as a refreshing snack. Lunch includes brown rice with rajma and salad, balancing protein and carbs. A smoothie in the evening adds nutrition without heaviness and dinner features millet roti, lauki sabzi, and moong dal, perfect for a light yet fulfilling end.

The final day keeps things simple with a vegetable sandwich and herbal tea. Buttermilk and dates maintain hydration and energy levels. Lunch includes roti, methi aloo, chana dal and salad. Evening fruit bowls prevent sugar cravings and dinner wraps up the week with zucchini soup, roti and oil-free sautéed paneer.

Kopal Agarwal’s plan stands out because it avoids extremes and includes everyday Indian meals, balanced portions of carbs, protein and fiber and most importantly frequent small meals to prevent overeating.