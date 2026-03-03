Chandra Grahan 2026: Complete Guide Of Do's & Don'ts For Pregnant Ladies To Follow During Sutak Kaal | Canva

A lunar eclipse, commonly known as Chandra Grahan, is set to occur on March 3, 2026. Skywatchers across several parts of the world are expected to witness the celestial event, though visibility in India will be limited. According to available timings, the eclipse will be seen in India as a partial lunar eclipse, coinciding with moonrise at 6:26 PM IST and ending at 6:46 PM IST, offering a brief viewing window of just over 20 minutes.

As per Drik Panchang, the Sutak Kaal for this lunar eclipse will begin at 9:39 AM IST and continue until 6:46 PM IST. Traditionally, Sutak Kaal is observed approximately nine hours before a lunar eclipse and is considered an inauspicious period in Hindu belief systems. During this time, many people avoid performing auspicious rituals or major ceremonies.

What Is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal refers to the period before and during an eclipse that is believed to carry a negative cosmic influence according to traditional Hindu customs. While these practices are rooted in faith and cultural beliefs, medical science does not confirm any direct impact of eclipses on pregnancy.

Dos for Pregnant Women

Stay indoors and rest if it brings peace of mind.

Maintain a calm routine and stay hydrated.

Consume freshly prepared food before Sutak begins.

Engage in light activities like reading or listening to soothing music.

Don’ts for Pregnant Women

Avoid watching the eclipse directly if following traditional beliefs.

Do not step out unnecessarily during the Sutak period.

Avoid cutting, stitching or using sharp objects as per customary advice.

Refrain from starting new or auspicious activities during this time.

Experts advise that pregnant women should prioritize medical guidance over myths and follow precautions only if they align with personal comfort and cultural practices.

