Chandra Grahan 2026: What Is Sutak Kaal & When Will It Begin On Mar̥ch 3; Things To Avoid Till 6:46 PM Tomorrow |

A lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is set to occur on March 3, 2026, with celestial watchers across several continents expected to witness the event. However, visibility in India will be brief, with only a short window available after moonrise.

According to astronomical data, the eclipse will commence at 2:15 PM IST and reach its peak at 5:03 PM IST. The total duration of the eclipse is expected to be approximately 58 minutes. The phenomenon will be visible across parts of Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and regions of North and South America.

In India, skywatchers will observe the event as a partial lunar eclipse. The eclipse will coincide with moonrise at 6:26 PM IST and conclude at 6:46 PM IST, offering a viewing window of just over 20 minutes.

Sutak Kaal: When Will It Begin?

As per Drik Panchang, the Sutak Kaal for the March 3 lunar eclipse will begin at 9:39 AM IST and end at 6:46 PM IST.

Traditionally, Sutak Kaal is observed approximately nine hours before the start of a lunar eclipse. Some beliefs place their beginning around 6:20 AM, extending until the eclipse concludes in the evening.

What Is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal refers to a period deemed inauspicious in Hindu tradition, observed before and during both solar and lunar eclipses. During this time, individuals often refrain from performing auspicious rituals or major life ceremonies.

Activities Traditionally Avoided

During Sutak Kaal, many people follow certain customary restrictions, including:

Avoiding cooking or consuming freshly prepared meals

Refraining from religious ceremonies or temple visits

Postponing new ventures or significant decisions

Keeping temple doors closed until the eclipse concludes

Devotees typically resume regular activities once the eclipse ends and purification rituals are completed.