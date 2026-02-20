Celebrate Chinese New Year In Mumbai: Top Restaurants To Visit In The City To Usher The Year Of The Horse

Chinese New Year 2026 began on February 17 and will continue through March 3, bringing weeks of vibrant celebrations across the city. As we celebrate the Year of the Horse, Mumbai’s leading Asian restaurants are offering special menus inspired by prosperity, reunion and renewal. From handcrafted dim sums to symbolic noodles and festive desserts, here’s where to celebrate in style.

Sesame

At Sesame, the Pan-Asian restaurant inside Hyatt Centric Juhu, two specially curated set menus, Peony and Deng, awaits for you. The Peony menu, inspired by abundance and good fortune, features dumpling soup, spring onion pancakes, Mongolian barbecue lamb, Peking Duck with pancakes, sweet and sour fish, lamb shank hot pot, and desserts like banana spring rolls and moon cakes.

The Deng menu leans comforting, with Chinese leek pepper soup, Mala chicken wings, Kung Pao chicken, Xiao Long Bao, braised eggplant, and blue pea edamame fried rice. A limited-edition cocktail selection, including Golden Prosperity and Red Lantern, completes the festive mood.

Location: Hyatt Centric, Juhu | Dates: February 17 – March 3

KOKO

Located in Lower Parel, KOKO’s Lunar New Year menu brings sushi rolls like Galloping Jade Maki and Golden Abundance Roll, alongside dim sums such as Prosperity Dumpling and the indulgent Emperor’s Fortune Dumpling with crab, prawn, and scallop.

Highlights include Royal Trumpet Chicken, Fire Blessing Seabass, and Fortune Feast Lamb Shank with mantou. The celebratory Five Blessings Dessert Platter, representing luck, wealth, health, love, and longevity, makes for an auspicious finale.

Location: Trade World, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel | Dates: Until March 3

Yi Jing

At ITC Maratha, Yi Jing’s “An Auspicious Affair”, curated by Chef Liang features Crispy Vegetable Chang Fen, Red Rice Prawn Chang Fen, and Pan-Fried Sesame Pork Buns. Signature mains include Liang Style Gong Bao Prawn, Crispy Five Flavour Duck with pancakes, and Braised Pomfret with soy and garlic. Handmade noodles symbolising longevity and Mixed Nuts Glutinous Rice with Dumplings add a meaningful, festive finish.

Location: ITC Maratha, Andheri | Dates: February 15–25

The Oriental Blossom

Situated within Hotel Marine Plaza, this Cantonese favourite offers sweeping views of Marine Drive and a menu rooted in tradition. Highlights include Chimney Soup served in a copper pot, Kung Pao Lamb, Crackling Fried Squid, and Lobster in Cantonese Sauce. Desserts like Coconut Blossom with Ice Cream provide a sweet close to the celebration.

Location: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive | Dates: Until March 3

Eight

Eight's menu reflects the bold energy of the Fire Horse with dishes like Creamy Broccoli & Spicy Cheese Dimsum, Chicken & Asparagus Dumplings, Roasted Duck in Chilli Oyster Sauce, and Indonesian Sumatra Curry. Chocolate Ganache and festive cocktails such as Golden Gallop round off the experience.

Location: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel | Dates: February 17 – March 3, 2026