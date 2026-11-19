Celebrate 25 Years Of K3G With Kareena Kapoor And Hrithik Roshan At Iconic 'Raichand House In Mumbai'; Here's How You Can Visit |

It's time to relive the nostalgia of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! As the iconic Bollywood family drama completes 25 years, fans are getting a rare opportunity to step inside the world of the Raichands. The grand mansion, synonymous with the film's unforgettable family moments, is being recreated in Mumbai as part of a special immersive experience marking the film's silver jubilee.

Titled 'At Home With The Raichands', the two-hour experience will recreate some of the most memorable corners of the fictional Raichand residence, including its grand staircase, family study and Poo's extravagant wardrobe.

Curated in association with filmmaker Karan Johar, the experience also features actors Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Rohan Raichand and Pooja (Poo), respectively. While the stars will not be present in person, fans can revisit the film's memorable moments through an immersive audio tour.

What Can Fans Expect?

The recreated mansion will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the world of the Raichand family, bringing some of the film's most recognisable settings to life. From walking through the grand interiors to stepping inside a recreation of Poo's iconic closet, the experience promises plenty of nostalgia for K3G fans.

Visitors can also participate in a character-inspired entry challenge, revisit memorable scenes through an audio tour and write a personal note inspired by the film's central themes of love, relationships and family. Each guest will also receive a commemorative keepsake.

Dates, Booking And Other Details

The limited-period experience will take place in Mumbai from December 1 to December 6, 2026. Only 180 guest spots will be available, making it a limited opportunity for fans to experience the recreated mansion.

Booking requests open on November 23 at 12 PM IST through the dedicated K3G page on Airbnb. The experience is free, with each reservation covering two guests. However, visitors will have to arrange their own travel to Mumbai.

Released in December 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama remains one of Bollywood's most loved films, with its dialogues, music, elaborate sets and iconic characters continuing to find admirers across generations.