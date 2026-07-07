Cardi B's Devi-Inspired Indian Ensemble By Rahul Mishra In Paris Is Wearable Art, Rapper Styles It With Giant Maang Tikka

Cardi B in Rahul MIshra couture in Paris | Instagram

Paris Haute Couture Week is never short of jaw-dropping fashion, but Cardi B ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived for Rahul Mishra's Fall 2026 couture presentation. Known for embracing bold runway moments, the Grammy-winning rapper stepped into the front row wearing a custom creation that blurred the line between couture, sculpture and heritage.

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Inside Carbi B's Rahul Mishra couture inspired by temple art

Cardi stepped out in an all-ivory couture ensemble that looked less like a conventional gown and more like a moving piece of art. Drawing inspiration from Rahul Mishra's Devi collection, the look celebrated the strength and beauty of the divine feminine while incorporating significant Indian influences.

The creation featured a fitted silhouette that flared into an intricately embellished lower half. Its standout element was an illusion bodice, hand-embroidered to mimic ancient stone sculptures. Rather than typical embellishments, the embroidery recreated ceremonial jewellery, making the garment appear as if ornate necklaces were carved into marble. Pearls, crystals and beads formed elaborate, textured motifs across the neckline, torso and shoulder.

Around the waist, handcrafted embroidery, intricate beadwork and dramatic fringed elements formed an ornate peplum-inspired structure that echoed the decorative detailing often seen on temple sculptures and traditional depictions of goddesses.

Cardi's styling perfectly complemented Rahul Mishra's artistic vision. Resting prominently on her forehead was a dramatic crystal ornament reminiscent of an oversized traditional maang tikka, completed with cascading diamond earrings.

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Rather than overpowering the elaborate gown, Cardi opted for polished, glowing makeup. Bronzed skin, softly contoured cheeks and smoky eyes created a radiant finish, while fluttery lashes, sharp winged eyeliner and nude lips brought extra definition. Her sleek jet-black hair was styled in a middle-parted half-up and half-down braid style with silver ornaments, allowing the couture to take centre stage.