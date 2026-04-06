Car-Inspired Cake For Bharti Singh's Son Golla's 4th Birthday Celebration | WATCH | Instagram @ruchitacakeomania

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated a special milestone as their son Laksh Limbachiyaa, fondly known as “Golla,” turned four on April 3, 2026. Glimpses from the intimate birthday celebration have now surfaced online, winning hearts with adorable moments and a creatively designed cake.

The highlight of the celebration was a customised, car-themed birthday cake made by Mumbai-based baker Ruchita, who runs a cloud kitchen. Sharing behind-the-scenes clips, she showcased the detailed process of crafting the cake, from baking layers of soft chocolate sponge to assembling it with rich cream and finishing it in soothing blue and white tones.

WATCH VIDEO:

What truly made the cake stand out was its playful design. The multi-tier creation featured a miniature road track emerging from the cake, complete with tiny car models placed on top and around it, turning it into a fun, interactive centrepiece perfect for a young car enthusiast.

Bharti Singh was seen thanking the baker during the celebration, clearly delighted with the final result. The birthday vlog also captured a heartwarming and humorous moment when little Golla, excited to see his themed cake, accidentally bumped into it, ending up with cream smeared around his mouth, much to everyone’s amusement.

The celebration, though intimate, was filled with warmth, laughter and personal touches, reflecting the family’s close bond. With such adorable moments going viral, Golla’s birthday bash has once again reminded fans why he remains a favourite on Bharti’s vlogs.