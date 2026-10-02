Captain Smit Machchhar Chanted Hanuman Chalisa During Mid-Air Attack: Why This Hymn Is Linked To Courage And Protection

Fear can take people back to something familiar. For Captain Smit Machchhar, that source of comfort during a terrifying moment was the Hanuman Chalisa. The Indian flydubai pilot, who was injured during a mid-air attack, recalled reciting the devotional hymn while facing the crisis aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

During a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar spoke about the experience and revealed that chanting the Hanuman Chalisa is something he turns to whenever he feels afraid or is in pain. His account has once again brought attention to the centuries-old devotional hymn and its association with courage, strength and devotion.

About Hanuman Chalisa

The Hanuman Chalisa is a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Written by poet-saint Tulsidas in Awadhi, it is among the best-known devotional texts associated with the Ramcharitmanas.

The hymn praises Lord Hanuman and recounts his qualities, including strength, courage, wisdom and unwavering devotion to Lord Rama. For devotees, these qualities make Hanuman a spiritual figure associated with fearlessness, resilience and service.

Lord Hanuman is one of the central figures of the Ramayana and is traditionally revered as a devoted follower of Lord Rama. In the Shaiva tradition, he is also regarded as an incarnation of Shiva.

Why is it associated with courage?

Much of the spiritual significance of the Hanuman Chalisa comes from the qualities attributed to Hanuman himself. The hymn celebrates his physical strength as well as his wisdom, courage, discipline and devotion.

For devotees, reciting it can become a familiar spiritual practice during moments of uncertainty or distress. Rather than being limited to a particular occasion, the prayer is often incorporated into everyday religious practice.

Captain Smit Machchhar’s account reflects this personal dimension of prayer. His decision to recite the Chalisa while facing fear shows how a familiar devotional practice can become a source of emotional reassurance during an intense situation.

When is the Hanuman Chalisa recited?

The Hanuman Chalisa is recited by millions of Hindus and is memorised by many practising devotees. Tuesday and Saturday are traditionally associated with Lord Hanuman, making these days particularly common for devotees to recite the hymn.

However, the Chalisa is not restricted to these days. Devotees may recite it as part of their regular prayers or whenever they seek a sense of spiritual strength and reassurance.