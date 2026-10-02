PM Modi Speaks To Indian Hero Smit Machchhar; Flydubai Pilot Says 'He Chanted Hanuman Chalisa In Cockpit' After Attack By Co-Pilot

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured while allegedly thwarting an attempt by his co-pilot to crash a Flydubai aircraft, and praised his courage in helping save the lives of passengers and crew members.

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In the video that has gone viral, Machchar can be seen in a hospital. A bandage can be seen wrapped around his head and tubes through his nose. PM Modi can be seen speaking to him on a video call.

During the conversation, Machchhar shared his experience of the incident and spoke about what gave him the courage to act in the face of danger. He revealed that he chanted Hanuman Chalisa inside the cockpit after he was attacked.

The Prime Minister wished the captain a speedy recovery and lauded his actions in preventing a potential mid-air disaster aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel.

The conversation comes a day after Modi spoke to Machchhar's wife and parents on Thursday, assuring them of all possible assistance from Indian missions for the injured pilot and his family.

During his interaction with the family, the Prime Minister praised Machchhar's bravery, noting that his actions had helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy. He also assured them that Indian diplomatic missions were coordinating to provide the necessary support.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.