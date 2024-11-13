Can Red Wine Help Fight Cancer? Know What Experts Say About Health Effects Of Consuming Wine

Canva

Cancer has become one of the leading causes of death across the glove. Although treatments have also advanced and have become more effective, the mortality rate is still concerning. Many factors contribute to onset of cancer, one of them is alcohol consumption. Now many believe that drinking wine may lower the risk of cancer in your body. Is it true though? Can mindless consumption of alcohol truly cure cancer or prevent it?

Why do people think wine is beneficial for good health?

This belief persists is because red wine has been associated with cardiovascular benefits in some research. The "French Paradox" phenomenon, where the French population seemed to have low rates of heart disease despite diets high in saturated fats, led to initial belief in consumption of wine in moderate amounts.

Canva

This paradox led to widespread interest in moderate wine drinking as potentially health-promoting. Although people need to look at facts and threats associated with drinking alcohol since regular consumption of alcohol only contributes to detoriating health.

Can drinking wine help fight cancer?

Red wine's antioxidant content, especially its resveratrol concentration, has led to the spread of ideas in recent years that it helps prevent cancer. Grape skins contain a substance called resveratrol, which may have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects. The assertion that "red wine can fight cancer." may be more complex than it first appears.

Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Director - Medical Oncology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai explains, "A multiplicity of cancers risk factors is secondarily exacerbated by an intake of too much alcohol-meaning liver, breast, and mouth cancers, among others. So although modest amounts of red wine may be good for you, cancer prevention cannot-and should not-be seen as relying on the consumption of small quantities of red wine. The answer, in the end, is a sensible diet, regular exercise, and avoidance of any carcinogens, such as tobacco or too much alcohol. The American Cancer Society guidelines state that any amount of alcohol is a risk for alcohol-related carcinogenesis."

Canva

She further explained how people believe that moderate intake of red wine may benefit the body in certain health benefits, such as healthy heart, due to the antioxidant property. It has been found that Resveratrol reduces the possibility of growing cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The question is still at the experimental stages of translating this into real-world outcomes. Though some research has indicated that resveratrol may potentially halt the development of certain cancers, including breast and colorectal cancers, this is not enough evidence to encourage a daily drink of beer or wine to "combat" cancer.

Read Also 7 Healthy Foods To Lower Cancer Risk

While all compounds in red wine may promise to cure cancer, alcohol in general and red wine especially should not be recommended as a form of treatment. More positive ways to fight cancer include healthy lifestyles, of course with little alcohol intake.