Calvin Harris To Make India Debut With Concerts In Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru; Several Tickets Already Sold Out |

Global music sensation Calvin Harris is finally set to perform in India for the first time, with a much-anticipated three-city tour scheduled for April 2026. Originally planned for November 2025, the tour has now been rescheduled and expanded, building even more excitement among fans.

Organised by Sunburn Festival in collaboration with BookMyShow Live, the tour will kick off in Bengaluru on April 17, followed by Mumbai on April 18, and conclude in Delhi-NCR on April 19.

The concerts will be held at major venues across the country, NICE Grounds in Bengaluru, Infinity Bay in Sewri (Mumbai), and Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi-NCR, promising large-scale productions and immersive live experiences for fans.

Tickets for the shows are currently live on BookMyShow, with several categories already witnessing high demand and quick sell-outs. Given the scale of the event and Harris’ global popularity, the tour is expected to draw massive crowds across all three cities.

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Known for delivering world-class live shows, the organisers aim to bring a spectacle that matches international standards, combining cutting-edge production with a fan-first experience.

Calvin Harris remains one of the most influential figures in electronic dance music, boasting over 35 billion streams globally. With chart-topping hits like We Found Love, One Kiss, and Summer, he has collaborated with global icons including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

With this debut tour, Indian fans can finally experience one of the biggest names in global dance music live on stage.