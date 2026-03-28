Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Handy Guide: Fastest Way To Reach The Venue Via Metro | Instagram @yoyohoneysingh

Fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh are gearing up for an electrifying night as the rapper hits the stage in Mumbai today, March 28, as part of his “My Story – India Chapter” tour. The concert promises a unique “live musical documentary” experience, blending his biggest hits with personal stories about his rise, struggles, and comeback.

The event will take place at MMRDA Grounds, one of the city’s prime concert venues located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

How To Reach By Metro

The fastest and most convenient way to reach the venue is via the Mumbai Metro:

Take the Mumbai Metro Line 2B (Yellow Line) and get down at BKC Station (if operational for your route). From there, the MMRDA Grounds are just a short walk or quick auto ride away.

Alternatively, you can travel via Mumbai Metro Line 1 and get down at Ghatkopar, then take a cab/auto towards BKC for a smoother commute. Using metro services can help you avoid heavy traffic congestion around BKC, especially on event nights.

Timings & Entry Details

Gates for the concert will open at 5 PM, with the show kicking off at 7 PM. The event is expected to run for around three hours, wrapping up by 10 PM. Concertgoers are advised to arrive early to ensure smooth entry and avoid last-minute delays.

Honey Singh India Tour Details

Mumbai is one of the key stops on Honey Singh’s India tour, which will continue across cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata, before concluding in Bengaluru on May 16. With a mix of nostalgia, storytelling, and electrifying performances, the Mumbai concert is expected to be a major draw for music lovers.