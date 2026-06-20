Buzz By The Bay's Monsoon Magic Brings Music, Yoga & Mindfulness Together

Monsoon Magic at FPJ | Image Courtesy: Salman Ansari

Mumbai may still be waiting for the first proper showers, but the city got an early taste of monsoon magic through wellness and mindfulness. Buzz By The Bay, an initiative by The Free Press Journal, hosted Monsoon Magic, a unique session that combined soothing music therapy and yogic breathwork to help participants slow down and reconnect with themselves.

Image Courtesy: Salman Ansari

Buzz By The Bay initiative

Curated by Saazindiya, the two-hour immersive experience invited participants to pause, breathe and reconnect with themselves amid the chaos of everyday life. The session was led by music therapist Ashwini Kamath and yoga expert Sonali Shah, who came together to explore the deep relationship between sound, breath and emotional well-being.

The idea for Monsoon Magic was deeply personal for curator Indira Bhojwani, whose lifelong love for music and yoga inspired the event. "The idea of yoga and music came to me because it has been such a big part of my own life," she shared. "I've loved music since childhood and later discovered yoga. Somewhere along the way, the two naturally came together."

Bhojwani explained that while monsoons are often associated with romance and beauty, they also bring emotional and physical challenges. "Monsoons are magical, but they also affect us in many ways. Through this session, we hoped to create a healing experience for everybody," she said.

Image Courtesy: Salman Ansari

Experience and practice

The evening unfolded through soothing classical sounds and guided breathing exercises, creating an atmosphere of calm and reflection.

For Sonali Shah, pranayama and meditation are inseparable practices. "Breathwork triggers the parasympathetic nervous system, helping you calm your body and mind," she explained. "That's where your mind, body and soul meet. Yoga, pranayama and meditation go hand in hand."

Meanwhile, Ashwini Kamath took participants on a journey through sound therapy, explaining how music has always been intertwined with human existence.

"The moment we are born and take our first breath, the sound of a baby crying is also music in another form," she said. "We are surrounded by sound all the time, and music is simply its most refined expression."

Image Courtesy: Salman Ansari

Kamath highlighted how Indian classical music, Ayurveda, yoga and pranayama are all connected. "These ancient Indian practices are deeply interlinked," she explained. "Through sound frequencies and music notations, we work on regulating breath, calming the nervous system and moving towards wellness with a more scientific and deeper approach."

Adding another perspective to the evening was journalist and certified yoga instructor Anushka Jagtiani, who addressed one of the biggest misconceptions around yoga.

"Yoga is not just physical exercise or postures," she said. "The ancient definition of yoga is the removal of fluctuations of the mind. A healthy body leads to a steady mind, and yoga is ultimately the science of right living."

As the evening drew to a close, participants left with more than just techniques and takeaways. They walked away with a reminder that wellness doesn't always require grand gestures. Sometimes, all it takes is a mindful breath, a soothing melody, and a moment to simply slow down.