Mumbai This Weekend: Celebrate International Yoga Day, Attend Amaal Mallik's Live Concert & More |

Mumbai is gearing up for another action-packed weekend with a perfect mix of music, comedy, wellness and unique social experiences. From melodious Bollywood tunes and stand-up comedy to seaside yoga sessions and an immersive fake wedding party, the city has something for everyone between June 19 and June 21.

Amaal Mallik live show

Music lovers can kickstart the weekend with singer-composer Amaal Mallik's live performance on Friday. The hitmaker behind chartbusters like Sooraj Dooba Hain, Kaun Tujhe, and Kar Gayi Chull is set to perform at EPITOME - Global Dining & Bar in Lower Parel. The intimate concert promises an energetic night filled with some of Bollywood's most-loved melodies.

When: June 19, 10 PM onwards

Where: EPITOME - Global Dining & Bar, Lower Parel

Zakir Khan Live

One of the biggest highlights of the weekend is Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar residency at the SVP Dome. After drawing massive crowds last weekend, the beloved comedian returns for another round of performances. The show, centred around father-son relationships and everyday family moments, marks the final chapter of his successful tour before he takes a long break from live performances.

When: June 18-20, 4 PM & 7 PM

Where: SVP Dome Stadium, Mumbai

Rhythmic Yoga at Jio World Drive

With International Yoga Day falling this weekend, fitness enthusiasts can head to Rhythmic Yoga at Jio World Drive. The unique experience combines yoga, music, and mindful movement, allowing participants to stretch, sway, and unwind in a soothing atmosphere.

When: June 21

Where: Monsoon Hangar, Jio World Drive

Fake Wedding and Sangeet Clubbing

If you're looking for something unconventional, Jams & Vibes' Fake Wedding and Sangeet Clubbing Experience could be your pick. The immersive social event recreates the fun of an Indian wedding with dance, games, music, and interactive experiences where strangers become friends over the course of the evening.

When: June 20

Where: Matahaari Nightclub, Mumbai

Seaside Yoga Utsav

For a refreshing start to Sunday, head to Seaside Yoga Utsav at Priyadarshini Park. Touted as one of Mumbai's biggest yoga celebrations by the sea, the event offers a serene morning of wellness, complete with free yoga mats and breakfast for participants.

When: June 21, Morning

Where: Priyadarshini Park, Nepean Sea Road