Buck Moon July 2023: Learn Why It's Named So And How To Enjoy The Supermoon in India

Spotting a full moon is always exciting, and on Monday you should prepare yourself for the first Supermoon of 2023. The Buck Moon, also known as the Thunder Moon, is the first Supermoon out of the four this year. The event will occur today, July 3, when the Moon will appear to be brighter and 7 percent larger than its normal appearance.

In India, the full moon will be seen tonight at Northern India and it will be at its peak at 5:08 pm in Delhi.

Why is it called Buck Moon?

The first Supermoon that occurs in July every year is named Buck Moon because the full moon coincides with the antler growth of male deer.

What is a supermoon?

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘supermoon’ in 1979. It is used to refer to either a new or full moon that is closest to the Earth or occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. These supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.